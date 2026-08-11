Mumbai 'Dhakka gang' used daily WhatsApp codes to evade police

Instead of openly talking about thefts, their chats focused on safety and updates.

After two members were arrested in Andheri, the group quickly moved their base to Navi Mumbai to keep their operation running.

They mainly targeted expensive smartphones (but skipped iPhones because they're hard to resell), using distraction tactics on busses so their designated "Machine" could swipe phones without raising suspicion.

Police have recovered 135 stolen devices worth up to ₹1.5 lakh each.