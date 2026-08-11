Mumbai 'Dhakka gang' used daily WhatsApp codes to evade police
Mumbai's "Dhakka gang," infamous for pickpocketing on crowded busses, got creative with daily-changing WhatsApp codes to stay ahead of the police.
Each morning, the leader sent out a unique phrase, like "uncle sends his regards," to let everyone know it was safe and no one had been caught.
Police recovered 135 stolen devices
Instead of openly talking about thefts, their chats focused on safety and updates.
After two members were arrested in Andheri, the group quickly moved their base to Navi Mumbai to keep their operation running.
They mainly targeted expensive smartphones (but skipped iPhones because they're hard to resell), using distraction tactics on busses so their designated "Machine" could swipe phones without raising suspicion.
Police have recovered 135 stolen devices worth up to ₹1.5 lakh each.