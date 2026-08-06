Mumbai drivers scramble to learn Marathi before August 15 deadline
India
Mumbai's auto and taxi drivers are racing to pick up basic Marathi after a new rule made it mandatory by August 15, 2026.
The state government wants drivers of commercial and public service vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based cab operators, to speak simple Marathi, so language crash courses are popping up across the city, including at Saki Naka.
Saki Naka drivers take quick tests
At Saki Naka, more than 350 drivers have already taken quick tests after practicing phrases like "Kuthe jaycha ahe?" ("Where do you want to go?").
Some older drivers breezed through thanks to years in Mumbai, while others found it tough and were asked to try again.
Volunteers are on hand to help everyone get comfortable with the basics before time runs out.