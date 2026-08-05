Mumbai FDA suspends license after reported glass shards, 3,000 students
Mumbai's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the license of Shruti Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha, after small glass shards were reportedly found in food served to students at a school in Ghatkopar.
The issue was raised by an opposition corporator alleged and reported by The Times of India, affects around 3,000 students who rely on these meals.
FDA finds unsanitary Vikhroli kitchen
An FDA check at the supplier's Vikhroli kitchen uncovered dirty storage practices: raw rice was kept without pest control, the kitchen floor was damaged, and water was stored with an unclean lid.
This comes just days after the FDA suspended the license of Tewari Brothers Mithaiwala for similar safety issues.
Both cases highlight why proper food safety matters, especially when it comes to what children are eating at school.