Mumbai gets India's 1st melody road, plays 'Jai Ho'

Grooves called rumble strips are built into the asphalt at precise spots. When cars move over them at the right speed, vibrations create the tune you hear. BMC has put up signboards 500 m, 100 m and 60 m ahead to alert motorists about the musical stretch and indicate the required speed (reported as around 60-80 or 70-80km/h).

Other cities, countries with melody roads

Mumbai joins just four other places worldwide with melody roads—Japan started it in 2007, and other countries including Hungary, South Korea, and the UAE.

The city plans to add more of these fun stretches soon, aimed at encouraging steadier speeds (and making drives more interesting), though some residents have raised safety concerns.

If all goes well, other Indian cities might get their own musical roads too!