Mumbai Ghatkopar landslide buries homes, kills 6 including 2-year-old
India
Early Wednesday morning, a landslide hit Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, taking six lives and injuring four others when a hillside collapsed onto homes in Gaushiya Chawl.
The victims included children as young as two.
Mayor Ritu Tawde pledges ₹4L, ₹50K
The injured, aged between 14 and 28, are stable and getting treated at Bhabha Hospital.
Rescue teams are working hard despite narrow lanes making it tough for heavy equipment to reach the site.
Mayor Ritu Tawde has promised ₹4 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for those hurt, saying the city will keep supporting everyone affected by this tragedy.