Mumbai girl dies of rabies after dog bite: Know more

What is rabies? How to prevent it

Rabies is almost always deadly once symptoms show up, but it is preventable if prompt post-exposure prophylaxis is given before symptoms start — thorough wound washing, a course of rabies vaccine, and rabies immunoglobulin when indicated.

Doctors are urging everyone: if you are bitten or scratched by a dog or cat, even if you feel okay, get the vaccine immediately.

The local authorities are now checking on people who may have been exposed to keep everyone safe.