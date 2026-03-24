Mumbai girl dies of rabies after dog bite: Know more
A nine-year-old Mumbai girl, Kashish Sahani, sadly died of rabies after refusing the rabies vaccine when a stray dog scratched her six months ago.
She was scared of injections and seemed fine at first, so her family did not push for the treatment.
But months later, her health worsened; she stopped eating and drinking and her eyes turned red, and she was referred to Kasturba Hospital for advanced treatment but later died.
What is rabies? How to prevent it
Rabies is almost always deadly once symptoms show up, but it is preventable if prompt post-exposure prophylaxis is given before symptoms start — thorough wound washing, a course of rabies vaccine, and rabies immunoglobulin when indicated.
Doctors are urging everyone: if you are bitten or scratched by a dog or cat, even if you feel okay, get the vaccine immediately.
The local authorities are now checking on people who may have been exposed to keep everyone safe.
Takeaways for the public
Do not ignore animal bites or scratches—even small ones.
Vaccines save lives, and acting fast really matters.