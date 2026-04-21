Mumbai hits 35 Celsius as IMD warns storms from Thursday
India
Mumbai hit a hot 35 Celsius on Tuesday, even though the IMD said rain was on the way.
While Navi Mumbai and parts of Thane got quick showers, most of Mumbai stayed sticky and humid.
The IMD is warning about more hot days with possible thunderstorms across Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad starting Thursday, April 23, 2026.
Anticyclonic circulation and trough heat Mumbai
Blame it on a mix of atmospheric systems: an active trough from North Chhattisgarh to Comorin and an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra.
That combo is pushing temperatures higher than usual: Santacruz clocked in at 34.9 Celsius and Colaba at 33.5 Celsius.
According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, these are typical pre-monsoon vibes, so expect only light rain until April 25, not any major downpour.