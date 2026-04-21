Mumbai hits 35 Celsius as IMD warns storms from Thursday

Anticyclonic circulation and trough heat Mumbai

Blame it on a mix of atmospheric systems: an active trough from North Chhattisgarh to Comorin and an anticyclonic circulation over Maharashtra.

That combo is pushing temperatures higher than usual: Santacruz clocked in at 34.9 Celsius and Colaba at 33.5 Celsius.

According to IMD scientist Sushma Nair, these are typical pre-monsoon vibes, so expect only light rain until April 25, not any major downpour.