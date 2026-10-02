Mumbai honors Smit Machchhar after saving more than 170 lives
India
People in Mumbai gathered outside pilot Smit Machchhar's home after he saved more than 170 lives on a Flydubai flight.
When a co-pilot tried to crash the plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Machchhar, despite being stabbed, managed to thwart his co-pilot's attempt to crash the aircraft after a terrifying plunge of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.
Locals hope Machchhar receives Shaurya Chakra
Locals waved flags, held photographs, and thanked Machchhar for his bravery, with many hoping he will be awarded national honors like the Shaurya Chakra.
His mother said that while she was worried at first, now she is proud of her son.