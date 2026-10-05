Mumbai International Airport Limited proposes cutting 1 3rd international flights

With tickets already sold from Mumbai, shifting flights could leave travelers confused or stranded. Running two airports will also bump up costs since airlines would need more staff.

Right now, Navi Mumbai only flies internationally to Abu Dhabi (for now), though IndiGo is eyeing winter expansion.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai is working on better transport options (think new busses and shuttles) to handle more passengers, but it still doesn't have the metro connections that make getting to Mumbai airport easier.