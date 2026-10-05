Mumbai International Airport Limited proposes cutting 1 3rd international flights
Mumbai International Airport Limited is proposing to temporarily reduce one third of their international flights from October 26, but airlines aren't on board.
They say the switch just isn't doable in 20 days. It would mean scrambling for new contracts for things like ground handling, aircraft maintenance, and catering.
Shifting flights could strand Mumbai passengers
With tickets already sold from Mumbai, shifting flights could leave travelers confused or stranded. Running two airports will also bump up costs since airlines would need more staff.
Right now, Navi Mumbai only flies internationally to Abu Dhabi (for now), though IndiGo is eyeing winter expansion.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai is working on better transport options (think new busses and shuttles) to handle more passengers, but it still doesn't have the metro connections that make getting to Mumbai airport easier.