Mumbai Kurla West landslide kills 7 including 2 children

Firefighters struggled with rescue efforts because the lanes are so narrow: manual work was the only option.

Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar shared that residents had received pre-monsoon warnings but stayed due to lack of alternatives.

Survivors described close escapes, while Mayor Ritu Tawde announced ₹400,000 for the families of each deceased and medical assistance up to ₹50,000 each for the injured.

Local corporator Vijayendra Shinde demanded that the surviving families be accommodated under the Project Affected Persons (PAP) rehabilitation framework.