Mumbai Kurla West landslide kills 7 including 2 children
A landslide hit Mumbai's Kurla West early Wednesday morning, leaving seven people dead, including two young children, and several injured.
It was raining when the landslide occurred, and a peepal tree toppled, sending mud and debris into hillside slum homes.
Four houses were destroyed, and three more damaged.
Kurla firefighters hampered by narrow lanes
Firefighters struggled with rescue efforts because the lanes are so narrow: manual work was the only option.
Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar shared that residents had received pre-monsoon warnings but stayed due to lack of alternatives.
Survivors described close escapes, while Mayor Ritu Tawde announced ₹400,000 for the families of each deceased and medical assistance up to ₹50,000 each for the injured.
Local corporator Vijayendra Shinde demanded that the surviving families be accommodated under the Project Affected Persons (PAP) rehabilitation framework.