Mumbai lakes 15% capacity and BMC started 10% water cut
India
Mumbai is running low on water: its seven lakes are down to just 15% capacity, with only enough left for about 45 days.
The IMD expects less rain this year, so the BMC has already started a 10% water cut since May to stretch supplies until the next monsoon.
Mumbai could face stricter water cuts
The BMC is watching lake rainfall closely and managing water tanker deliveries to keep things fair.
They'll soon ask everyone to save more water. But officials warn that El Nino and October heat could make things worse by speeding up evaporation.
With Mumbai needing nearly 4 billion liters of water daily and no backup sources, stricter cuts might be coming if rains don't pick up soon.