Mumbai launches driverless pod taxi connecting Bandra East and Kurla
Mumbai just kicked off its Pod Taxi project in Bandra-Kurla Complex, a new, driverless transit system set to connect Bandra (East) and Kurla.
The first phase covers 3.36km and includes stops like Kurla Terminal, aiming to make it way easier (and quicker) to get between rail and metro stations while cutting down on traffic jams.
Pod taxi pods carry 6 people
These AI-powered pods run on batteries, carry up to six people, and zip along at 40km/h with barely any wait: one arrives every 15 seconds.
The project runs on a public-private partnership, so no extra cost for the state. By 2031, the system hopes to serve over 100,000 daily commuters and will link up with Mumbai Metro Lines 3 and 2B for smoother city travel.
The Pod Taxi project reflects Mumbai's move toward future-ready, sustainable transport solutions. It will ease congestion in BKC and offer fast, eco-friendly connectivity to thousands of commuters.