Mumbai launches driverless pod taxi connecting Bandra East and Kurla

Pod taxi pods carry 6 people

These AI-powered pods run on batteries, carry up to six people, and zip along at 40km/h with barely any wait: one arrives every 15 seconds.

The project runs on a public-private partnership, so no extra cost for the state. By 2031, the system hopes to serve over 100,000 daily commuters and will link up with Mumbai Metro Lines 3 and 2B for smoother city travel.

The Pod Taxi project reflects Mumbai's move toward future-ready, sustainable transport solutions. It will ease congestion in BKC and offer fast, eco-friendly connectivity to thousands of commuters.