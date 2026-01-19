Mumbai Marathon 2026: Over 2,400 medical cases, but no fatalities
The Tata Mumbai Marathon on January 18 drew a massive crowd—65,000 runners hit the streets.
While the energy was high, 2,400 people needed medical help and 27 were hospitalized for dehydration or injuries.
The good news? No deaths this year, which is a big step forward after tragic losses in 2025.
Medical emergencies put event safety to the test
Hospitals near the route stayed busy: Bombay Hospital treated several runners—including one in ICU and another needing oxygen for dangerously low levels.
A first-time runner suffered serious injuries after a fall and may need surgery.
Many others faced severe dehydration or rapid heartbeats, but most were treated and discharged.
Why does this matter?
With 65,000 participants, this event pushed Mumbai's emergency response teams to their limits.
Despite all the challenges, improved safety measures made a real difference—showing how big events can be safer with better planning.