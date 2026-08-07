Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde receives bomb-threat email with pro-Khalistan slogans
India
Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde received an alarming email, threatening bomb blasts across the city ahead of August 15.
The message called out places like the Mayor's office, Mumbai Metro, schools, and the stock market as possible targets. It even warned people not to send their kids to school or use the Metro.
The email had pro-Khalistan slogans and named some individuals, making things more tense.
Mumbai Police, cyber teams investigate email
Mumbai Police are investigating and cyber teams are tracking down who sent the email.
Security has been ramped up at all key spots mentioned in the threat as Independence Day approaches.
Interestingly, this is the third time Mayor Tawde has received such threats, though so far, there haven't been any actual attacks reported in Mumbai.