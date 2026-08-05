Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde scraps 2.9cr Byculla Zoo tender
Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde just called off a BMC tender worth ₹2.9 crore, which sparked controversy over alleged plans to renovate her official bungalow at Byculla Zoo.
Opposition leaders pointed out that the place was already renovated for ₹2.4 crore earlier this year and accused the administration of wasting public money on personal upgrades.
Tawde denies, BMC says tender unrelated
Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress slammed the move, saying taxpayer funds shouldn't go to "expensive" features like sound barriers when there are bigger civic issues to solve.
Tawde hit back, calling the claims a "fake narrative," and BMC clarified the tender had no connection whatsoever with her residence but was for the surrounding premises and the zoo complex.
The tender was withdrawn and was not for her residence.