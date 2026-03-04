Mumbai Metro-4 parapet wall collapse: Key accused arrested
A welder named Ramashish Yadav has been arrested for his alleged role in the tragic Metro-4 parapet wall collapse earlier this year, which killed one person and injured three others.
Police say Yadav was tracked down to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh after he reportedly cut a key interlocking hook while clearing extra concrete—something that led to the collapse.
6 people now in custody
With Yadav's arrest, six people are now in custody, including project managers from Milan Road Buildtech and DB Hill LBG.
Police used call records and local contacts to trace those involved, and seven people have been charged with serious offenses.
Meanwhile, another accused from the supervising firm has filed for anticipatory bail, with a supervisor sharing that he had warned Yadav just before things went wrong.