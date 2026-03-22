Mumbai Metro Line 3 cut off from mobile networks
Mumbai's underground Metro Line 3 has reportedly lost mobile connectivity after MMRCL ended its contract with ACES India, the company that handled telecom infrastructure.
The Aqua Line, from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade, is reportedly largely without mobile service, cutting off even the patchy coverage commuters had before.
No telecom services on the route
A dispute between MMRCL and telecom operators is at the heart of this.
Big players like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea offered to build their own infrastructure at their own cost but didn't get permission.
Meanwhile, ACES India switched off its system after falling short on contract terms and could soon remove its equipment entirely.
Vodafone Idea admitted its services are down
Vodafone Idea admitted its services are down on this route due to the fallout, saying it was committed to working with MMRCL to reinstate services at the earliest.
For now, everyone's waiting as MMRCL has floated a fresh RFP to appoint a new telecom infrastructure provider, leaving thousands of daily riders stuck offline in Mumbai's newest metro tunnels.