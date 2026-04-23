Mumbai now houses over 1 3rd of India's $30m-plus ultra-rich
India
Mumbai has officially become India's wealth capital, now home to more than one-third of the country's ultra-rich: those with more than $30 million in wealth.
According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026, this group has jumped by 63% since 2021, reaching nearly 20,000 people.
And it's not slowing down: India's UHNW population could see a further 27% rise by 2031.
Tech, finance, GDP boost Mumbai property
A big part of Mumbai's ultra-rich boom comes from a strong tech and finance scene, which coincided with a 38% expansion in India's GDP over the past five years.
This surge isn't just about numbers on paper: it shows up in real life too: luxury property sales are thriving despite high prices, and Mumbai now ranks among the world's top 10 cities for prime real estate growth.