Mumbai now houses over 1 3rd of India's $30m-plus ultra-rich India Apr 23, 2026

Mumbai has officially become India's wealth capital, now home to more than one-third of the country's ultra-rich: those with more than $30 million in wealth.

According to the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026, this group has jumped by 63% since 2021, reaching nearly 20,000 people.

And it's not slowing down: India's UHNW population could see a further 27% rise by 2031.