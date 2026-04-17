Mumbai on yellow alert as IMD warns of 35 Celsius
Mumbai is officially on yellow alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of hot and humid conditions this Friday.
Temperatures could hit 35 Celsius, and the humidity is making it feel even warmer.
If you've noticed it's been extra sticky lately, you're not imagining things: the city's been heating up over the past few days.
Mumbai forecast: warm humid and windy
Friday's forecast puts highs around 31.5 Celsius with humidity at 51%, plus some strong winds up to 51km per hour.
Saturday looks just as warm, with humidity climbing even more.
The IMD suggests considering appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Good news: air quality is decent (AQI of 95), but if you're sensitive to pollution or heat, maybe keep outdoor plans chill for now.