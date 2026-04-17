Mumbai on yellow alert as IMD warns of 35 Celsius

Mumbai forecast: warm humid and windy

Friday's forecast puts highs around 31.5 Celsius with humidity at 51%, plus some strong winds up to 51km per hour.

Saturday looks just as warm, with humidity climbing even more.

The IMD suggests considering appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Good news: air quality is decent (AQI of 95), but if you're sensitive to pollution or heat, maybe keep outdoor plans chill for now.