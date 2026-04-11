Mumbai opens 1st Bhoiwada detention center for illegal foreign nationals
Mumbai just opened its first-ever detention center for illegal foreign nationals in Bhoiwada.
About 40 Bangladeshi nationals are currently staying there while they wait to be deported.
The center's launch was delayed for nearly two years due to management disagreements, but things finally moved forward after the Social Welfare Department stepped in.
Bhoiwada center running out of space
The center can hold up to 80 people, with separate areas for men and women, but it's already running into space issues, especially on the women's side, which is full.
Some detainees have had to stay at police stations because of this.
With nearly 400 Bangladeshi nationals detained by March this year and over 1,000 deported last year, officials have an approved, tendered permanent facility in Navi Mumbai that is yet to become operational.