Mumbai opens Line 2B and Line 9 to mixed reception
Mumbai just rolled out two new metro lines, Line 2B (Mandale-Diamond Garden) and Line 9 (Kashigaon-Dahisar East), but their opening day has been a mixed bag.
Line 2B is seeing barely any riders, mostly because it doesn't connect well with the suburban rail at Mankhurd.
Even though trains run every nine-and-a-half minutes, most are nearly empty.
Line 9 a western suburbs lifeline
Meanwhile, Line 9 is already a crowd favorite. It's become a lifeline for people in the western suburbs, running almost full since launch and making daily commutes way easier.
Mira Road resident Varuna Tuteja said, "I was waiting for this metro to start operations," and "I travel to Andheri for work. Today, I am exploring the connectivity to familiarize myself. Hereon, I will definitely be taking this line."
even if commuters wish there were more benches and trash cans around. With nearly 19.79km of track, this line is clearly meeting what commuters need right now.