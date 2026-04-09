Mumbai opens Line 2B and Line 9 to mixed reception

Line 9 a western suburbs lifeline

Meanwhile, Line 9 is already a crowd favorite. It's become a lifeline for people in the western suburbs, running almost full since launch and making daily commutes way easier.

Mira Road resident Varuna Tuteja said, "I was waiting for this metro to start operations," and "I travel to Andheri for work. Today, I am exploring the connectivity to familiarize myself. Hereon, I will definitely be taking this line."

even if commuters wish there were more benches and trash cans around. With nearly 19.79km of track, this line is clearly meeting what commuters need right now.