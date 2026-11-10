Mumbai parents leave with children after Diwali as AQI worsens

After Diwali, Mumbai's air has gotten pretty bad thanks to all the firecrackers, so some parents are packing up and heading out of the city with their kids.

Worried about health risks, families like Shalini Nair's are keeping an eye on AQI levels and leaving town whenever things get hazy.

"The minute she starts coughing, it is an indication that the air is getting bad. And then we look up the AQI. My daughter has something called allergic rhinitis, which gets triggered when the AQI starts getting bad," said Shalini Nair.