Mumbai parents leave with children after Diwali as AQI worsens
After Diwali, Mumbai's air has gotten pretty bad thanks to all the firecrackers, so some parents are packing up and heading out of the city with their kids.
Worried about health risks, families like Shalini Nair's are keeping an eye on AQI levels and leaving town whenever things get hazy.
"The minute she starts coughing, it is an indication that the air is getting bad. And then we look up the AQI. My daughter has something called allergic rhinitis, which gets triggered when the AQI starts getting bad," said Shalini Nair.
Parents take Lonavala and beach getaways
Instead of celebrating at home, many families now choose quick getaways to places like Lonavala or nearby beaches where the air is cleaner.
Parents say these trips help their kids avoid coughs and allergies.
Priya Sharma from Andheri put it simply: "We prefer going away where we can breathe clean air."
It's a growing trend as more people put children's health ahead of old traditions.