Mumbai Police arrest J&K cricketer, 2 others in ₹63L extortion
Mumbai Police have arrested a woman cricketer from the Jammu and Kashmir T20 League, her brother, and their associate for allegedly extorting over ₹63 lakh from a Mumbai businessman.
The group reportedly threatened to leak his private chats unless he paid up, leading the victim to transfer money multiple times.
Cricketer Farkhanda began scam with ₹20,000
The scam began in April 2024 with a small payment of ₹20,000 after Farkhanda built trust with the businessman.
Soon after, her brother and their associate joined in, using threats of legal trouble to pressure him for more cash, eventually totaling 32 transactions before another big payment in January 2026.
Police file cyber FIR probing accounts
A lot of the money landed in accounts linked to the accused and Farkhanda's father.
Police have filed an FIR under cybercrime laws and are now checking if there are more victims or how the money was used.