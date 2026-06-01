Mumbai Police credit citizens after woman rescued at Marine Drive
India
A 46-year-old woman was saved from the sea at Marine Drive thanks to quick action by Mumbai Police and some nearby citizens.
The police posted about the incident, giving credit to everyone who jumped in to help and showing how teamwork can make a real difference.
Medical aid coordinated, woman stable
Police Constable Jayesh Mali spotted the woman in trouble and acted immediately, with locals joining in to pull her out safely.
She got medical assistance coordinated right away by Assistant Police Inspector Someshwar Chougule and Police Sub-Inspector Gagre.
The police later confirmed her family was informed and she is now stable: proof that fast thinking can help avert tragedy.