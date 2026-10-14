Mumbai Police deny detaining father of deceased student Sahil Wakode
India
There has been some buzz online about Mumbai Police detaining the father of Sahil Wakode, the deceased IIT Bombay student. But police have firmly denied this, saying Mr. Wakode's protest at Azad Maidan is happening without any interference.
The claims started when a political spokesperson alleged police tried to stop Mr. Wakode from handing a memorandum to the institute's director.
Sahil Wakode's parents continue hunger strike
Sahil's parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, are still on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.