Mumbai police probe death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode

Mumbai police are digging deep into the death of Sahil Wakode, an IIT Bombay student who allegedly died by suicide after being caught using his phone during an exam and asked to leave.

Around 60 people have been questioned so far. Professor Suryanarayan Doolla, accused of caste-based harassment, has denied any wrongdoing and says he followed the rules.

Investigators are now checking Sahil's phone and campus CCTV to piece together what happened.