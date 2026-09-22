Mumbai Police probe IIT Bombay student's suicide after CCTV questioning
India
Mumbai Police are investigating the suicide of Sahil Ravindra Wakode, an IIT Bombay student, after CCTV showed him being questioned by Professor Suryanarayana Doolla during an exam on September 18.
Soon after this, Sahil returned to his hostel and was later found dead.
Students demand Professor Doolla step back
The tragedy has sparked campus protests, with students demanding reforms and asking for Professor Doolla to step back from admin duties while the investigation is ongoing.
Sahil's family alleges caste-based harassment and has filed a case under the SC/ST Act, pushing for a deeper probe, possibly even by the CBI.
Security on campus has been tightened as emotions run high.