Mumbai removes Elphinstone Road overbridge, landmark since 1913, for modernisation
India
Mumbai just said goodbye to the Elphinstone Road Overbridge, a city landmark since 1913, as part of a big push to modernize local transport.
This is the fifth old British-era bridge removed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla, clearing space for two new suburban rail lines and a double-decker road bridge that should make travel smoother through the busy Worli-Sewri stretch.
Crews dismantled Elphinstone Road overbridge overnight
To avoid major traffic chaos, crews carefully dismantled the bridge overnight using heavy cranes and nearly 20 corridor blocks for preparatory works.
Around 95 personnel were deployed, tackling tricky challenges like cramped spaces and worn-out parts, all so Mumbai's daily commute can get a much-needed upgrade.