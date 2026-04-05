Mumbai removes Elphinstone Road overbridge, landmark since 1913, for modernisation India Apr 05, 2026

Mumbai just said goodbye to the Elphinstone Road Overbridge, a city landmark since 1913, as part of a big push to modernize local transport.

This is the fifth old British-era bridge removed between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla, clearing space for two new suburban rail lines and a double-decker road bridge that should make travel smoother through the busy Worli-Sewri stretch.