Mumbai residents lost over ₹1,000cr to cyber fraud in 2025

Mumbai cyber helpline logged 8.7L calls

Mumbai's cybercrime helpline got a massive 8.7 lakh calls last year, fraud worth nearly ₹1,086.48 crore was reported through helpline calls.

While quick action helped block nearly ₹202 crore from being stolen, more than 90% of these frauds were reported from Mumbai.

It's a reminder that anyone can be targeted and staying alert online is more important than ever.