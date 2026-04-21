Mumbai residents lost over ₹1,000cr to cyber fraud in 2025
India
In 2025, Mumbai saw cyber fraud hit hard: residents lost more than ₹1,000 crore to online scams.
Even with increased police action (4,825 cases filed), only about ₹110 crore was recovered or frozen.
The scams are getting smarter too, often targeting high-earning professionals; for example, an IIT grad lost ₹66 lakh and a chartered accountant was tricked out of ₹3.5 crore.
Mumbai cyber helpline logged 8.7L calls
Mumbai's cybercrime helpline got a massive 8.7 lakh calls last year, fraud worth nearly ₹1,086.48 crore was reported through helpline calls.
While quick action helped block nearly ₹202 crore from being stolen, more than 90% of these frauds were reported from Mumbai.
It's a reminder that anyone can be targeted and staying alert online is more important than ever.