Mumbai restaurants raise prices up to 20% amid LPG shortage
India
Mumbai's favorite food spots are bumping up prices, some by as much as 20%, thanks to a citywide LPG shortage.
After a government order shifted gas supply to homes, black-market cylinder prices surged to ₹4,000 or more, leaving restaurants scrambling to cover rising costs.
Mumbai eateries cut menus, hike prices
With less gas to go around, places like Udupi Shri Krishna have upped their sandwich price from ₹70 to ₹90 and cut back on menu items (sorry, dosa fans).
American Express Bakery is also likely to see a 10% to 15% price hike for certain products after reducing production by nearly a third.
If you're eating out in Mumbai soon, expect smaller menus and steeper bills.