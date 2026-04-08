Mumbai restaurants raise prices up to 20% amid LPG shortage

Mumbai eateries cut menus, hike prices

With less gas to go around, places like Udupi Shri Krishna have upped their sandwich price from ₹70 to ₹90 and cut back on menu items (sorry, dosa fans).

American Express Bakery is also likely to see a 10% to 15% price hike for certain products after reducing production by nearly a third.

If you're eating out in Mumbai soon, expect smaller menus and steeper bills.