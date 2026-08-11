Mumbai road rage: 39 year old trainer assaulted, car damaged
India
A late-night drive in Mumbai's Bandra turned scary for a 39-year-old fitness trainer and his wife when a road rage incident left him assaulted and his car damaged.
After a white Mahindra XUV 700 allegedly overtook the trainer's vehicle near S.V. Road around midnight, the trainer says the SUV driver blocked their way, got aggressive, and started an argument.
Motorcycle attackers smash car windows, flee
Things got worse when two men on a motorcycle joined in: one smashed the car windows with a hockey stick while another tried to hit the trainer with a bat-like stick.
His wife quickly got out of the car as things heated up.
The attackers then sped off, leaving behind damage.