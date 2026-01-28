Mumbai: School bus accident claims toddler's life, leaves grandmother critical
A heartbreaking accident in Mumbai's Khetwadi area on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 (around 12:15 PM) took the life of one-year-old Aveer Vyas and left his 68-year-old grandmother, Chandrakala Vyas, seriously injured.
The tragedy happened just after noon as Chandrakala had gone to the bus stop to pick up her granddaughter from a school bus outside Nirmal Niketan building.
What happened next & where things stand
After the granddaughter got down from the bus, Chandrakala crossed in front of a parked school bus with Aveer in her arms.
The driver, Sambhaji Vakhare (46), suddenly moved the bus forward, hitting both of them.
CCTV footage captures the sequence of events while the little girl managed to crawl away.
Vakhare—who's been driving school busses for a decade—was detained and may be booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and dangerous driving.
Police are checking more CCTV footage and have sent his blood samples for alcohol testing.
Meanwhile, Chandrakala remains in critical condition with serious injuries to her lower body.