Mumbai: School bus accident claims toddler's life, leaves grandmother critical

What happened next & where things stand

After the granddaughter got down from the bus, Chandrakala crossed in front of a parked school bus with Aveer in her arms.

The driver, Sambhaji Vakhare (46), suddenly moved the bus forward, hitting both of them.

CCTV footage captures the sequence of events while the little girl managed to crawl away.

Vakhare—who's been driving school busses for a decade—was detained and may be booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and dangerous driving.

Police are checking more CCTV footage and have sent his blood samples for alcohol testing.

Meanwhile, Chandrakala remains in critical condition with serious injuries to her lower body.