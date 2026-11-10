Mumbai shop blaze kills 16 year old boy storing firecrackers
India
A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life after a fire broke out at a shop in Malvani, Mumbai, late Monday night.
The blaze started when firecrackers and electrical wiring and installations stored inside the shop caught fire, causing the shop's slab to collapse.
Firefighters put out the flames within 40 minutes, but sadly, the boy could not be saved.
Mumbai logs over 200 firecracker calls
This isn't an isolated incident: Mumbai saw more than 200 firecracker-related fire calls between November 6 and 9, mostly linked to Diwali celebrations.
Hospitals treated at least 28 people for burn injuries during this period, with flowerpot crackers emerging as a major cause of firecracker-related accidents.