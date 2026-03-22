Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple staff caught stealing cash from donation boxes
India
Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple is in the spotlight after staff were found taking cash from the temple's donation boxes.
The scam came to light thanks to CCTV footage, leading to the arrest of Rajendra Pendurkar, who had worked there since 2009.
More arrests are expected soon.
Police are reviewing more CCTV footage to catch everyone involved
Temple trust suspects more than five to six staffers were involved, with around ₹10,000 stolen every day for months.
The temple trust says anyone found guilty will be suspended, and police are reviewing more CCTV footage this weekend to catch everyone involved.