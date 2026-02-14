Mumbai: Slab from under-construction metro bridge falls on road, 1 dead
India
A concrete slab from the under-construction Metro Line 4 bridge suddenly fell onto LBS Road in Mulund West on Saturday afternoon, hitting an autorickshaw and a car.
One person, Ramdhan Yadav, lost his life. Three others—Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40)—were injured; Rajkumar is in critical condition while the others are stable.
Authorities launch probe into incident
Relief teams from MMRDA and BMC rushed to the spot to help victims and secure the area.
Authorities have launched an investigation into why the slab collapsed.
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad called out serious safety lapses, saying lives had "become so cheap" and demanded accountability for better safety on busy city roads.