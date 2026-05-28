Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat derailed at Pune after track maintenance fault
India
The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed at Pune station on April 27, 2026, after a track fault caused by misaligned and widely spaced guardrails.
The train was going slow, about 10km per hour, so thankfully, investigators say the issue came from maintenance work that didn't go as planned.
First Vande Bharat derailment investigated
This is the first time a Vande Bharat Express has derailed in India, making it a pretty big deal for Indian Railways.
A three-member committee is digging into what went wrong, and Central Railway's Swapnil Neela says the preliminary report was received and the final inquiry report was still pending.