Mumbai suburbs cross 2,000mm as IMD issues yellow alert
India
Mumbai's suburbs just crossed 2,000mm of rain this monsoon, and the IMD has put out a yellow alert for the city and nearby areas.
All this extra rain is thanks to strong monsoon winds mixed with moisture from a cyclonic system over southwest Rajasthan.
Santacruz logs 2,020mm rainfall
Santacruz observatory has already logged 2,020mm, about 85% of its usual seasonal total, while Colaba isn't far behind at nearly 80%.
Tuesday's downpour not only cooled things off by nearly five degrees Celsius.