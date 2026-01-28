Mumbai to ban heavy vehicles during peak hours from February India Jan 28, 2026

From February 1, 2026, Mumbai will block heavy vehicles during rush hours to ease the city's growing traffic jams.

Citywide, these vehicles can't enter between 7-11am (some sources say 8-11am) and 5-9pm in South Mumbai, the rules are even tighter—no entry from 7am all the way to midnight.

Only essentials like ambulances, school busses, public (passenger) busses, vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread and bakery items, drinking water, petrol, diesel and kerosene, and government and semi-government vehicles get a free pass; however, luxury busses and other heavy vehicles that may be allowed elsewhere are barred from South Mumbai during 7am-midnight.