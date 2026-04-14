Mumbai to get hotter, more humid; IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai , predicting a rise in temperatures and humidity from April 15 to April 16. The advisory warns of uncomfortable weather conditions and urges residents to be cautious. Daytime temperatures are expected to exceed 35°C on Wednesday, slightly above the city's usual April averages.

Humidity impact Heat index values crossing 38°C On April 13, Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, which is above the seasonal norm. However, the Colaba observatory recorded a lower maximum of 33.7°C during the same period. Despite these temperatures, residents faced more discomfort due to high humidity levels, with heat index values crossing 38°C in several areas of the city.

Regional warning Yellow alert extended to Konkan region The yellow alert is not limited to Mumbai but extends to the Konkan region, including Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. Thane and Raigad districts have also been issued warnings from April 14. Forecasts indicate that while temperatures in Mumbai may reach around 35°C, Thane could witness temperatures above 36°C during this period.

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Weather phenomenon Rise in temperatures due to anticyclonic circulation Meteorologists attribute the rise in temperatures to an anticyclonic circulation over the region. This weather system is likely to bring dry northerly winds, which will further increase temperatures by reducing cloud cover and increasing solar radiation at the surface. Despite these conditions, authorities have clarified that no official heatwave alert has been issued yet.

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