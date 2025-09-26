Mumbai to get ₹4,392cr underground tunnels to ease traffic
Mumbai's BMC has proposed a huge plan: six new underground tunnels, costing ₹4,392 crore, are coming to help the city's traffic woes.
The tunnels will link the eastern and western suburbs, aiming to take cars off crowded roads and make getting around smoother.
Tunnels will connect major roads
The tunnels will hook up with big roads like Goregaon-Mulund Link Road and both phases of the Mumbai Coastal Road.
Each tunnel comes with modern features—ventilation, digital signs, lighting, service lanes—so traffic can actually move.
With car numbers rising fast in Mumbai, this project is BMC's way of staying ahead.
BMC has invited bids from builders
Next up: detailed studies to finalize designs and how everything gets built.
With each tunnel costing about ₹732 crore, officials say this could seriously ease future gridlock.
As Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar put it, there is an ardent need to create an alternate mode of commute to meet future demands.