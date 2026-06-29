Mumbai wakes to 4 hour downpour, Mulund and Versova drenched
India
Mumbai woke up to a wild four-hour downpour on Monday, with suburbs like Mulund (160mm), Versova (157mm), and Mankhurd (123mm) getting drenched the most.
While the southern parts of the city saw lighter rain (Worli topped at 53mm), places like Thane and Navi Mumbai also got their share of heavy showers.
Andheri subway underwater, Mumbai traffic snarls
The sudden rain left key spots like the Andheri subway totally underwater, causing major traffic jams and making commutes extra tough.
Waterlogging hit places like LBS Marg in Mulund hard.
According to IMD, Santacruz recorded 103mm of rainfall by 8:30am while Colaba got 30.4mm.
The eastern suburbs faced the highest average rainfall at 113mm over 24 hours, leaving many areas still struggling with flooding as daily life took a hit.