Mumbai wakes to 4 hour downpour, Mulund and Versova drenched India Jun 29, 2026

Mumbai woke up to a wild four-hour downpour on Monday, with suburbs like Mulund (160mm), Versova (157mm), and Mankhurd (123mm) getting drenched the most.

While the southern parts of the city saw lighter rain (Worli topped at 53mm), places like Thane and Navi Mumbai also got their share of heavy showers.