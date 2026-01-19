Mumbai wakes up to its coldest January morning at 15.9°C

Why does this matter?

The cool weather isn't going anywhere soon—IMD says expect similar lows for the next few days, with only a brief warm-up before temps dip again after January 24.

On the bright side, air quality has improved across most of Mumbai (AQI at 82), though haze might still affect visibility in some spots.

So, it's sweater weather for now—just keep an eye out if you're heading out early!