Mumbai welcomes New Year 2026 with rain amid chilly weather
What's the story
Mumbai welcomed the New Year 2026 with a rainy start, as several parts of the city witnessed heavy showers on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted a partly cloudy sky with light rain throughout the day. The unseasonal rainfall brought down temperatures to 21°C, adding a winter chill to Mumbai's usually humid weather.
Weather update
Rainfall intensity decreases, pleasant weather follows
The rains started just before 6:00am and gradually reduced after 6:15am. While some areas experienced heavy showers, others saw a light drizzle. Social media was abuzz with reactions to the unexpected weather change. One user wrote on X, "Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026." Another said, "#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers."
Twitter Post
Visuals from Lower Parel
#WATCH | Light showers of rain bring down pollution levels in Mumbai. Visuals from Lower Parel. pic.twitter.com/RWIeJzFYev— ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026
Pollution reduction
Rainfall expected to continue, air quality improves
The IMD's forecast predicts light rains for Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C and 16°C, respectively, during this period. The IMD has said there will be "no significant change" in the minimum temperature over Maharashtra for the next two days. However, a rise of 2-3°C is expected over the subsequent four days.