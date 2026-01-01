Mumbai welcomes New Year 2026 with rain amid chilly weather

The rains started just before 6:00am and gradually reduced after 6:15am. While some areas experienced heavy showers, others saw a light drizzle. Social media was abuzz with reactions to the unexpected weather change. One user wrote on X, "Now who would have thought that it's going to rain on the very first day of 2026." Another said, "#MumbaiRains welcoming 2026 with unseasonal showers."

Pollution reduction

Rainfall expected to continue, air quality improves

The IMD's forecast predicts light rains for Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C and 16°C, respectively, during this period. The IMD has said there will be "no significant change" in the minimum temperature over Maharashtra for the next two days. However, a rise of 2-3°C is expected over the subsequent four days.