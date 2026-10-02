Mumbai water lasts until Sept 5 2027 with 10% cut

It's not just Mumbai feeling the heat: places like Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai-Virar are also facing a shortfall because their reservoirs are only about 75.25% full after the monsoon season officially ended on September 30, 2026.

Kalyan-Dombivli is even asking for more water from the state since its allocation hasn't kept up with its growing population.

All of this points to how important it is for everyone in the region to use water wisely right now.