Mumbai water lasts until Sept 5 2027 with 10% cut
Mumbai's water supply is set to last until September 5, 2027, but there's a catch: the city needs to cut usage by 10% and protect its main dams, Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa.
Right now, Mumbai uses about 4.1 billion liters a day.
If these steps aren't taken, one of the city's key reservoirs could run dry as soon as June next year.
Kalyan-Dombivli Vasai-Virar reservoirs about 75.25% full
It's not just Mumbai feeling the heat: places like Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai-Virar are also facing a shortfall because their reservoirs are only about 75.25% full after the monsoon season officially ended on September 30, 2026.
Kalyan-Dombivli is even asking for more water from the state since its allocation hasn't kept up with its growing population.
All of this points to how important it is for everyone in the region to use water wisely right now.