Mumbai weather: Rain gods return, drop city's pollution levels
Mumbai saw a dramatic weather switch on Friday evening, with Byculla alone getting 64mm of rain in just one hour after a hot, sticky day. Wadala and Grant Road weren't far behind.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar through Sunday, warning of more moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
Rain clears up city's air
The heavy rain caused waterlogging and slowed traffic on the Eastern Freeway during rush hour—classic Mumbai monsoon vibes—but trains and busses kept running smoothly.
On the bright side, the showers cleared up the city's air: AQI dropped from a post-Diwali high of 212 to a much healthier 74.
Meteorologists say this wet spell is thanks to weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal—and it could stick around until Tuesday (October 28).
So keep your umbrellas handy!