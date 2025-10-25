Mumbai weather: Rain gods return, drop city's pollution levels

Rain clears up city's air

The heavy rain caused waterlogging and slowed traffic on the Eastern Freeway during rush hour—classic Mumbai monsoon vibes—but trains and busses kept running smoothly.

On the bright side, the showers cleared up the city's air: AQI dropped from a post-Diwali high of 212 to a much healthier 74.

Meteorologists say this wet spell is thanks to weather systems over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal—and it could stick around until Tuesday (October 28).

So keep your umbrellas handy!