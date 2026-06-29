Mumbai woke to heavy overnight rain and Andheri subway flooded
India
Mumbai woke up to heavy rain overnight, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged.
The Andheri subway got completely flooded and was shut down for traffic around 1:46am to keep everyone safe, with police on site to help out.
Commuters are in for a tough Monday morning as travel across the city is likely to be slow and messy.
Weather department issues Mumbai yellow alert
The weather department has put out a yellow alert for Mumbai and nearby areas, warning of more thunderstorms, lightning, steady rain, and gusty winds up to 50km/h.
Expect muggy weather too; humidity is at 94% with temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius.
Forecasters say the downpour could stick around until late Saturday night, so some spots might see even more flooding this week.