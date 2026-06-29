Mumbai woke to heavy overnight rain and Andheri subway flooded India Jun 29, 2026

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain overnight, leaving several low-lying areas waterlogged.

The Andheri subway got completely flooded and was shut down for traffic around 1:46am to keep everyone safe, with police on site to help out.

Commuters are in for a tough Monday morning as travel across the city is likely to be slow and messy.