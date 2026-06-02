Mumbai woman alleges Uber driver assaulted over extra ₹40 fare
India
A Mumbai woman's Instagram post has gone viral after she shared that an Uber driver allegedly assaulted her when she refused to pay an extra ₹40 on top of her app fare.
The incident quickly sparked conversations online about safety for riders and how companies handle these situations.
Uber reinstates rider amid safety criticism
According to her post, the driver slapped her, twisted her hand, threatened more harm, and even tried to lock the car as she was leaving.
Uber later apologized, reinstated her account, and said it would work on its support process.
Still, many people online criticized Uber for blocking the woman's account in the first place, and called for stronger action to keep riders safe.