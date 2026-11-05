Mumbai woman arrested for secretly hacking Demat account, selling 4.58Cr

Turns out, she got into the victim's email and phone to grab those all-important OTPs for stock trades.

After the case was reported on August 26, 2026, police tracked her down and arrested her.

Authorities are now reminding everyone: don't click sketchy links when it comes to your finances, and always keep your account info safe.

If you ever get caught up in cyber fraud, reach out to the national helpline or report it online, better safe than sorry!