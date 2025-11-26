Next Article
Mumbai woman calls out harasser at railway station, video goes viral
At a Mumbai railway station recently, a woman stood up to a man who was allegedly making inappropriate gestures and kept staring at her.
After she initially tried to ignore him, she started recording his actions and confronted him directly.
Social media cheers her courage
In the video, she asks him, "Dikhaun tera video?" before slapping him when he denies it. He only apologizes after bystanders step in.
The clip quickly spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with people applauding her quick response and the support from those nearby.
Many online are using this moment to encourage others to speak up against harassment too.