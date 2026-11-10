Mumbai woman missing after conversion concerns involving Faiz Akbar Khan
India
A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai has gone missing, and her mother says she was raised concerns over her conversion to Islam by Faiz Akbar Khan.
Police found a court marriage certificate and wedding invite, leading them to file an FIR under the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026.
Police probe alleged conversion for marriage
The woman was last seen at home on October 18, 2026. Her mother believes she was promised marriage and financial help in exchange for converting.
The case is being investigated in Amina Nagar, Jogeshwari East, with police focusing on whether the new anti-conversion law was violated.